Warm-up headed into Christmas week, chance of snow on Christmas Day

DENVER — The sky will clear and temperatures warm into the 60s for parts of the city this weekend before a Christmas Day cool down with a snow chance.

For Thursday evening, clouds clear as temperatures drop into the teens and 20s for the night.

Friday will hit the 40s and 50s for highs with sunshine and a breeze; calm compared to the arrival of the infamous 2006 storm on the same date.

20.7 inches fell December 20th to 21st, 2006, making the storm the 9th largest in Denver recorded history. This storm was one of the biggest challenges to the city’s “new” Denver International Airport as it had a tremendous impact on travelers ahead of Christmas. Hundreds of drivers were rescued from metro area roads.

Saturday and Sunday will have a few clouds with the warm temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

The weather pattern will start to send a lot more cloud cover toward Colorado late in the weekend and last through Christmas Day. This will keep temperatures in the 40s to 50s Monday and Christmas Eve, then 30s for Christmas Day.

There may be some snow headed to the mountains and some rain to the Plains by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but Denver and the northern Front Range have some of the lowest chances in the state for rain and snow, which is good news for travelers. Still, those wishing for a White Christmas have a 10 percent chance of seeing some snow in the city on Christmas.

We will work to keep you updated on travel impacts across the mountains and the nation through the holidays.

