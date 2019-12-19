Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The holidays can mean a packed schedule. You name it, you're doing it. If that's not enough stress, consider the digital headaches that could come with the busy schedule, whether you're saving time with online shopping, spending quality time with loved ones, or hosting visitors. Patti Loyack, VP of XFI, Multifamily and Digital Security at Comcast, shares tips to prevent digital disasters that could come with the holiday season.