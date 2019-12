Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Who doesn't love a good milkshake? Punch Bowl Social at their Stapleton location just launched a brand new Milkshake Lab.

Guest can order the over-the-top milkshake creations from their tables, bars or from the multiple activities throughout Punch Bowl Social including bowling lanes, darts and private karaoke rooms. Vintage view finders will be available for guests to peruse the Milkshake Lab menu with colorful photos.