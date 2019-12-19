× Suspect wounded, in custody following officer-involved shooting in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A suspect is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Lakewood Thursday night.

According to Lakewood police, the suspect was shot. However, police did not comment on the extent of the suspect’s injuries.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of West 24th Place and Youngfield Street.

A fire started in the area shortly after the shooting. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the two incidents are related.

Lakewood police say no officers were injured in the shooting.

The suspect’s name, age and gender have not yet been released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.