Suspect who shot off-duty Denver officer has first court appearance

Posted 11:16 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:22AM, December 19, 2019
ARVADA – This morning the suspect accused of shooting an off-duty Denver Police detective Wednesday in Arvada made his first court appearance .

Samuel McConnell, 43, had a hearing on advisement Thursday morning. Documents show he was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder and robbery/aggravated assault with intent to wound/kill.

Charges have not been officially filed.

Police say the original robbery occurred at West 80th Avenue and Kipling Street at a Circle K gas station.

The detective with the Denver Police Department was shot multiple times, but his injuries are non-life threatening.

There was a search for McConnell Wednesday, and police confirmed McConnell was in custody Wednesday night.

Police asked for assistance in finding the 2010-2015 champagne-colored Chevrolet Equinox that McConnel was believed to be driving without license plates, and the car was located at an apartment complex in Westminster.

According to authorities, McConnell was arrested without incident.

