Rival Denver basketball teams surprise player with disability

DENVER — Two eigth grade boys basketball teams from Denver showed true sportsmanship this week, when they performed a random act of kindness towards a player with a disability.

Florida Pitt Waller Middle School and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College are fierce rivals when it comes to boys basketball.

“It’s always a big game,” explained Shurrod Maxey, a boys basketball coach (from MLK). "Always a rivalry.”

Both teams were looking forward to competing against each other this past Tuesday at their biggest game of the season.

“We had a few mishaps,” Maxey added. “We lost”!

Florida Pitt Waller ended up winning the game, 49-27.

While that’s an impressive score, it certainly wasn’t the most memorable highlight of the night.

Instead, that honor belongs to a student and player from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College named, Mark Hulett.

“Everything was happening so fast!,” explained the 8th grader.

Hulett is a student with a disability. But that’s never kept him away from the court. He’s been playing basketball since he was in elementary school.

“Our students really love him on the team!” said Maxey.

That was apparent at Tuesday’s game.

As it was wrapping up, Hulett jumped in and his fellow teammates threw him the ball.

Maxey missed the first 3 shots. But on the 4th shot, which was tossed back to him by a player on Florida Pitt Waller’s team, Maxey nailed it!

"Right as the buzzer was about to go, he put up a shot, made it, and you wouldn’t have known who won the game!” explained Brandon Jenkins, head coach of the boys basketball team at Florida Pitt Waller. "We all thought Mark won the game at that point”!

It’s not often you see a competing team help a rival out. But in this case, the players on Florida Pitt Waller’s team wanted to make it a special night for Maxey.

"It was about trying to give more credit to him so he could just score the basket,” said Justus Maxey, captain of Florida Pitt Waller’s boys basketball team. "I just wanted him to achieve his dreams”.

Both schools are proud of their players for showing Maxey, the crowd and one another what true sportsmanship is all about.