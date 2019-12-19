One dead after fire at senior housing complex in Louisville

Posted 4:55 pm, December 19, 2019, by

Fire Truck engine

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Authorities say one man is dead following a fire at a senior housing complex in Louisville.

The Louisville Fire Protection District says firefighters were called to the Lydia Morgan apartments late Wednesday night and contained the blaze to one unit.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the man, whose name and age have not been released, was found dead inside.

No other injuries were reported, and residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.