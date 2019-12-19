Minnesota man dies in snowmobiling accident near Steamboat Springs

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say a 32-year-old Minnesota man was killed in a snowmobiling accident in northwest Colorado.

The Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the man was trying to climb a steep hill on Buffalo Pass near Steamboat Springs on Wednesday afternoon when his snowmobile upended and fell on top of him.

Routt County sheriff’s officials say one of the man’s friends pulled the sled off of him and started CPR within about two minutes of the accident.

The victim, whose name and hometown have not been released, was wearing a helmet.

