Man sentenced to life in prison for killing girlfriend in Wheat Ridge apartment

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — On Thursday, a man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for stabbing and killing his girlfriend inside her Wheat Ridge apartment.

Joshua Kamuela Akuila Kane, 33, was found guilty in 23-year-old Nicole Lindsey’s death following a seven-day trial and two days of jury deliberation.

On July 29, 2018, Wheat Ridge police were called to 8776 W. 46th Ave. Officers found Lindsey dead in her bedroom. According to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, she had been stabbed in the abdomen and neck.

“Six weeks prior to her murder, Kane had moved into Ms. Lindsey’s apartment, uninvited. She had been telling family and friends she wanted him out,” the DA’s office said in an email.

Kane and Lindsey met through a friend when Lindsey was in high school. They began spending time together in May 2018.

“This was a senseless and devastating loss of a young woman with a bright future before her,” said DA Pete Weir in a statement. “While there is never true solace, our prosecution team and the Wheat Ridge Police Department did an outstanding job in bringing justice for Lindsey and our community.”