Man convicted in strangulation death of wife in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — A jury has convicted a 49-year-old Boulder man of second-degree murder after he pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the strangulation death of his wife that was recorded on a surveillance camera’s audio.

The Daily Camera reports that Scott Jones was convicted of murder Wednesday in the death of his 44-year-old wife in June 2018 in Boulder.

Prosecutors charged Jones with first-degree murder but the jury determined there was not enough evidence to prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

Jones faces up to 48 years in prison.

He has been held at Boulder County Jail since his arrest last year.