Make Your Holidays Easier with some Tips from Lucky’s Market

The holidays are the time to focus on your family and fun, so we invited Lucky's Market to show us how we can make entertaining just a little easier, so we can enjoy this time with family and friends.
Here are some entertaining tips:
- Relax and enjoy as much as you can – these are your loved ones!
- Set out games to entertain your guests while you’re still busy in the kitchen
- Unique cheese board idea – use a cookie cutter of a snowflake or star for a fun cut-out in a wheel of brie cheese
- Place pomegranates in champagne/sparkling water/cider
- Wrap a candy cane around the napkin of each place setting at the table
- Use Christmas cactus/plants as decorations on holiday table
- Add a small candle or chocolate to each place setting for guests to take home
- Don’t stress about dessert – put out a cookie tray instead – this offers a variety of tastes and options for all guests