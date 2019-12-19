× Lowest temperature in contiguous U.S. recorded in Colorado for 2nd time this week

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The temperature at Antero Reservoir dropped to -32 degrees Fahrenheit Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, it was the lowest temperature recorded in the contiguous United States on Thursday.

The coldest temperature in the Lower 48 states was also recorded at Antero Reservoir on Tuesday.

The reservoir sits in a valley in Park County at an elevation of nearly 9,000 feet.

Temperatures varied widely across the state Thursday. Denver’s low temperature was 30 degrees — 62 degrees warmer than that of Antero Reservoir, which is about 70 miles away.

The warmest temperature in the contiguous U.S. Thursday was 73 degrees, recorded in Venice, Florida.

The Colorado mountains will remain cold overnight into Friday, with sub-zero temperatures forecast for several communities.

Meanwhile, Denver will have lows in the 20s. The Denver area will have unseasonably warm temperatures in the 60s this weekend.