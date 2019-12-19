Kneaders Bakery & Cafe Recipe – Apple Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apple Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding

This delicious Apple Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding recipe from Kneaders Bakery and Cafe is sure to become a hit with your family and friends during the holidays.

To purchase your cinnamon rolls, visit kneaders.com to find a location near you.

1 quart of heavy cream

3 eggs

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar, divided

1 ½ teaspoons vanilla

8 Kneaders Cinnamon Rolls, one day old

¼ cup apple juice

2 cups apples, peeled and chopped

Sprinkle of Ground Cinnamon

Crumb Topping:

1 cup brown sugar

5 tablespoons softened butter

1 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

Combine brown sugar, butter, and chopped pecans in a medium-size bowl until they resemble crumbs. Set aside. Preheat Oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together cream, eggs, and vanilla and half of the sugar. Quarter the cinnamon rolls and gently toss them into cream mixture. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine apple juice, apples, and remaining sugar. Fill prepared baking dish just over halfway with cinnamon roll mixture. Evenly layer apples on top. Spread remaining cinnamon roll mixture over apples. Spread crumb topping evenly over bread pudding. Bake for 35 minutes, until set. Serve with whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon.