Family of woman killed in hit-and-run on West Colfax says police have caught a suspect

DENVER — The family of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday night tell FOX31 that police have caught a suspect.

Annette Conquering Bear, 51, died at the scene. A pickup truck hit her while she was walking home at West Colfax and Zenobia Street, just east of the intersection of Colfax and Sheridan Boulevard.

FOX31 is reaching out to Denver Police to learn the identity of the suspect.

Conquering Bear, a mother of six and grandmother of five, was two days shy of her 52nd birthday.

Two hours after the incident, police located the suspected vehicle, a late 90s white GMC Sierra crew cab, near Colfax and King Street, but it was unoccupied. On Wednesday, the Conquering Bear family said police told them the driver is male.