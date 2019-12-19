× East Grand School District closed after threat against Middle Park High School

GRANBY – All schools in the East Grand School District will be closed Thursday following a threat made against Middle Park High School last week.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, the school district said Middle Park was the only school threatened to be attacked Thursday, prompting the postponement of all activities, as well.

“East Grand School District takes a very serious approach to any rumors of threats made to our school community and took action immediately,” the letter read.

There also was mention of a “current rumor,” but the letter didn’t specify if it was in connection to the original threat.

“We realize that this last-minute notification is an inconvenience but as a precautionary measure, and for the peace of mind of our families and community, we feel this is the best course of action,” the letter reads.

According to a community letter dated Dec. 12, a potential threat of a weapon being brought in to “shoot up the school” was made against Middle Park and allegedly was planned for Thursday.

The district said they’re working with the Granby Police Department and the FBI to investigate the original threat and the new rumor.

Parents should be getting information from their school’s principals on retrieving students’ belongings in the schools.