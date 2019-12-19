× Dry, above average weather continues through the week

Cloud cover will increase we head through the day on Thursday, keeping temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday. Highs today will hit the 40s and 50s across the Front Range, staying in the 30s up in the High Country. Expect breezy conditions and clouds to stay with us through the day.

Friday will be warmer, with highs returning to the 50s across the region. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds leading us into the weekend.

The warmest temperatures of the week will arrive Saturday and Sunday, with highs soaring into the low 60s. We won’t break any records, but will be more than 20 degrees above average. We’ll be sunny on Saturday, but clouds will build by Sunday.

Heading into the holiday week, temps will still stay above average with highs in the mid-50s on Monday. Clouds will stay with us Monday and Tuesday as our next weather system approaches the state. This system will drop temperatures into the 40s on Tuesday, upper 30s by Wednesday. Snow will be possible in the high country on Christmas, but for those living east of the mountains, expect a mainly dry holiday.

