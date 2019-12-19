× DPS: 2 Green Valley Ranch schools placed on lockout due to gang activity-related threats

DENVER — Two schools in northeast Denver were placed on lockout Wednesday and Thursday due to threats regarding gang activity, according to Denver Public Schools.

DPS spokesperson Will Jones says law enforcement received a Safe2Tell tip on Wednesday regarding a threat to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College and Vista Academy. The threat was related to gang activity.

Both schools are in Green Valley Ranch.

“Law enforcement officers have let us know that they have seen an increase in youth violence in Far Northeast Denver. In the interest of student and staff safety, DPD and the Department of Safety will increase their presence in Far Northeast Denver today,” Jones said via email.

During a lockout, a school’s exterior doors are locked and all students and staff remain inside the building throughout the school day. Activities carry on as usual inside.

DPS says law enforcement’s investigation into the situation is ongoing.

The Denver Police Department sent the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“We are currently investigating a threat against two groups of students. At this time we are investigating to determine the validity of the threats. In the meantime, we are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the students are safe.”