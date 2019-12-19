Centennial 15-year-old poodle survives coyote attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“Tiki” is one tough pooch.

The 15-year-old poodle was attacked by a coyote, Tuesday night, in Centennial, according to her family.

“It was so fast,” says Owner, Coco Justino. “The coyote jumped in, zoomed in and grabbed her.”

Thankfully, the Coyote let go. Tiki is expected to survive.

Justino says Tiki also was attacked by a coyote 4 years ago.

A veterinarian with VCA Animal Hospital, in Highlands Ranch, says they have seen injuries from one or two coyote attacks a week throughout December. They average one attack a month, at most, during the summer.