‘Candy snatchers’ caught on camera stealing chocolate from shop at Castle Rock outlets

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – With just six days until Christmas, local business owners say a pair of thieves came into their store and made off with more than $100 dollars in gourmet chocolate.

“There was definitely premeditation involved,” Brianna Blaylock said. She owns the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Café at the Outlets at Castle Rock with her husband, Jacob.

At first glance, the couple on the surveillance footage appears to be out Christmas shopping, but within minutes, their scheme becomes clear.

“It’s disheartening,” Blaylock said.

The Baylocks take pride in what they do.

“We make our caramel from scratch, we make our fudge from scratch. We do fresh-dipped strawberries everyday,” Brianna Blaylock said.

The chocolate was stolen just before noon on Sunday, Dec. 15. The couple seen on the video are working in tandem. The woman selects a box of chocolates off the shelf, then places it on the couch, next to the man she came in with. Then she places another box on the couch. Next, she moves her jacket to cover the boxes. A few minutes later, she takes another box off the shelf and sits down with it on the couch. Her hands then become very busy under her white coat.

“He’s literally turning his body so you can’t see – blocking her,” Jacob Blaylock said.

The owners say the crooks are loading up a duffel bag with gourmet chocolate. When the "candy snatchers'" job is complete, one can see the man stand up and actually pay the woman as they part ways.

“He literally put cash on her jacket like he’s paying her for what she just did,” Jacob Blaylock said.

The man casually walks out with the duffel bag in hand. Castle Rock police are investigating the crime.

The Blaylocks said another retail theft occurred at the Outlets that same Sunday, but it’s unclear if the suspects are the same people. They want other store owners to be on alert this holiday season.

“Have your employees know suspicious behavior to look out for,” Brianna Blaylock said.

The Blaylocks are increasing security by having an employee posted at the door.

If you recognize the two people in the video, you are asked to contact the Castle Rock Police Department.