× Breckenridge looking to down-size its annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in 2021

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The town of Breckenridge is looking to down-size its annual International Snow Sculpture Championships to just one sculpture in 2021.

The proposal comes as a direct result of the planned closure of the south gondola lot, which is scheduled to take place between May 2020 to November of 2020.

The competition is typically held each January near the gondola site and brings together teams from all over the world.

Under the proposal, the 2021 Championship would bring several builders together to create one single sculpture called “World Piece.”

The 2020 competition slated for next month is still on tap from Jan. 20 to Jan. 29.

The town is still mulling over its options. If it moves forward with the 2021 idea, it would return to its normal format for the competition in 2022, when the site wouldn’t be affected by the gondola project.