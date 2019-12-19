× Aurora police: 15-year-old arrested after bringing loaded gun to Hinkley High School

AURORA, Colo. — A student was arrested at an Aurora high school Thursday after he allegedly brought a loaded handgun to campus.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a student at Hinkley High School saw a 15-year-old male student with a handgun. The student who saw the gun told school staff, who in turn contacted APD.

“APD responded to the classroom the student was in after he was positively identified and arrested him without incident. Officers found the loaded handgun in his waistband,” police said in a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Hinkley was placed on lockdown during the incident, but it has since been lifted.

APD says the student in custody will be charged with “relevant charges related to a juvenile being in possession of a handgun, juvenile being in possession of handgun on school grounds, and interference with the functioning of the school.”

Police say it is not yet clear why the student brought the gun to school.

The suspect’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.