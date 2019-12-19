A Unique Twist on Ice Cream at Melted

Melted is the latest concept from Restaurateur and Beverage Director Bryan Dayton.  Now opened at The Source.  Melted is opened in the former Western Daughters Butcher Shopped space just adjacent to Dayton's other restaurant, Acorn.

The new dessert shop that has a build your own Thai-style ice cream sandwiches, vegan cookies and a variety of house-churned soft serve ice cream.

Here's a recipe of one of the cookies that is served at Melted:

Strawberry Streusel Cookies 

 Ingredients

16oz Butter

24oz AP Flour

2tsp Salt

1tsp Baking Soda

½ cup Dry Milk Powder

4oz Sugar, granulated

16oz Brown Sugar

4ea Eggs, Whole

2tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ cup Strawberry Preserves

16oz White Chocolate Chips

2 cups Dried Strawberries, chopped

 

Streusel

8oz Butter, room temp

8oz Sugar, granulated

8oz AP Flour

½ cup ground, freeze-dried strawberries

Directions: Paddle all ingredients on low until crumbly like gravel)

 

Directions:

  1. Melt butter, cool slightly
  2. Sift flour, salt, soda, milk powder
  3. Paddle butter and sugars for approximately 2 minutes
  4. Add eggs, vanilla, preserves slowly
  5. Add dry slowly, scraping down bowl
  6. Fold in White Chocolate and dried strawberries
  7. Scoop into portions, press down halfway, and top with streusel
  8. Chill in refrigerator for 1 hour
  9. Bake at 300F on parchment-lined sheet tray for approximately 5 minutes, rotate pans and then bake for another 5-7 minutes until slightly golden around edges
  10. Cool completely

 

