Wildlife officiers forced to put down deer shot with crossbow in Coal Creek Canyon

BOULDER COUNTY– Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say they were forced to put down a deer that was found walking around with an arrow in its head.

The deer was found with an arrow in its head from a crossbow just east of Wondervu, near the intersection of Highway 72 and Copperdale Lane.

According to CPW, officers had to put the deer down on Sunday over worry of infection and to keep it from suffering.

CPW says that the deer may have been legally or illegally shot. There is an active hunting season taking place in that unit of the state – Game Management Unit 38 – that runs Dec. 1 through Jan. 31.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colorado Parks and Wildlife at 303-291-7227, or make an anonymous report through Operation Game Thief at 1-877-265-6648. You can also send an email here​.