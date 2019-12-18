Victim of deadly hit-and-run on West Colfax identified; family urges driver to turn himself in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The children of a woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday night have an emotional plea for the community. Police say the driver is still on the run – and the family wants him to turn himself in.

“I jumped out and I was like, 'Where’s my mom? Where’s my mom?' And they told me I couldn’t see her,” Amanda Conquering Bear said of the moments she pulled up to Colfax and learned the devastating news that her mother died.

In an instant, a mother of six and beloved grandmother of five was ripped away from her family.

“She would give you (her) last dollar if you needed it. If you came in, she would ask, 'Are you hungry? Are you thirsty?'" Amanda Conquering Bear said.

“I wanted to run past the tape, but you can’t. It’s a crime scene. The officer removed part of it and I seen the top of her head and I knew that was her. There’s nothing you can do,” said Daryle Conquering Bear, the victim's son.

Annette Conquering Bear died just two days shy of her 52nd birthday. Her family says she was just walking home on Tuesday night around 5 p.m. night from a quick errand at Walgreens. She was with her boyfriend when she was struck by the driver of a pickup truck. It happened along West Colfax and Zenobia Street, just south of Sloan’s Lake.

Police say the driver did not stop.

“A coward. Coward. Unaccountable. How can you? Like my sister said, it’s almost like hitting wildlife. That’s a human being,” Daryle Conquering Bear said.

Two hours later, police located the suspect vehicle, a late 90s white GMC Sierra crew cab with chrome rims, chrome step sides and a chrome tool box near Colfax and King Street, but it was unoccupied.

“It’s absolutely disgusting. Because that is a simple thing as a human being to stop and own up to what you did,” Amanda Conquering Bear said.

The Denver Police Department is working on developing suspect information and a description.

The Conquering Bear family says police told them the driver is a male.

The family is now left making funeral arrangements instead of Christmas plans. They are urging the driver to turn himself in.

“We’re broken. I can’t tell you how heavy my heart is. Just come forward. This was a life. We want justice,” Amanda Conquering Bear said.

“We’re here wondering if you would have just stopped or slowed down, would we still have our mom today?” Daryle Conquering Bear said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.

Daryle Conquering Bear is collecting donations for funeral arrangements in South Dakota. He can be contacted through his Venmo account: @Daryle-Crow.