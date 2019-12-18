× Unseasonably warm, sunny trend through next seven days

A warming trend will develop across Colorado as we head through the second half of the work week. Highs on Wednesday will top the lower 50s across the Front Range with plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mountains will stay in the 30s through the afternoon.

Clouds will increase for Thursday afternoon, but highs will still manage to return to the 50s by the afternoon. We’ll continue to warm into the mid-50s with sunshine for Friday.

The warmest temps of the week will arrive on Saturday and Sunday, where the Denver metro will hit the 60s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with breezy conditions through the weekend.

Looking ahead to the upcoming holiday week, sunshine will stick around for Monday as highs stay in the mid-50s. Temps will slip into the mid-to-upper 40s by Christmas Eve.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

