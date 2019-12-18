Two more residential buildings proposed near RiNo’s 38th and Blake station

A drawing showing the general scale of the development. Credit: Public records via BusinessDen

DENVER — Denver’s hotspot for redevelopment proposals can claim two more.

An architect working on behalf of Transwestern submitted early-stage concept plans this month, proposing two new residential structures near the 38th and Blake rail station in RiNo.

The first set of plans calls for a 10-story, 151-unit residential building on the 0.42-acre triangular block formed by 36th Street, Walnut Street and Downing Street, directly across the street from office building The Hub.

The lot is owned by Sharing and Caring Ministries. A staffer at the site Tuesday said the single-story building on it is home to an early-childhood education center, as well as a church and food bank. The site owner did not respond to a request for comment left with the staffer.

The second part of the project would be built across Downing Street from the triangular block.

