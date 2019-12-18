The Power of Play – Teaching Kids about First Responders

December 18, 2019
When disaster strikes, it's the first responders who take action and help.  It's easy for adults to recognize the brave work these men and women do, but it can be confusing and scary for kids.  Momtrends.com Editorial Director Lauren Barth shares some great tips on how to educate children about our emergency professionals.

