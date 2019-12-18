System brings clouds Thursday followed by 60s for the weekend

DENVER — A weak weather system to pass over Colorado Thursday will bring clouds and a slight dip in temperatures before sunshine this weekend and 60s for the city.

For the evening and overnight, clouds will increase as temperatures slowly sag into the 20s.

A cloudier start to the day Thursday but dry, and the area will hold onto some clouds throughout the day to keep temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

Some clouds and a bit cooler Thursday compared to today.

The clouds clear and there’ll be a weekend warm-up from the 50s Friday to some 60s this weekend.

The weather pattern will start to send a lot more cloud cover toward Colorado late in the weekend to last through Christmas Day. This will keep temperatures in the 40s to 50s.

There may be some snow headed to the mountains and some rain to the plains by Christmas Eve and Day, but Denver and the northern Front Range have some of the lowest chances in the state for rain and snow; good news for travelers.

We will work to keep you updated on travel impacts across the mountains and the nation headed through the holidays.

