Local family of 7 struggling after finding mold in new home

DENVER -- Summer and Devon Gates saved for four years to buy a new home for their five children. But it only took a matter of months for them to discover the home was riddled with mold and leaks.

"I should be making gingerbread houses, but instead we’re dealing with mold and cutting down the walls," Summer said.

The couple is concerned because their children have special needs and sensitivities to mold.

Their insurance policy will not cover the repairs, so they hare been pulling out walls on their own to try to save money. Still, work crews must finish the job, which will cost nearly $10,000.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers asked insurance expert Kim Alire of the Barrett Bartels Agency about what potential home buyers can do to protect themselves.

Alire says when it comes to mold and other hidden issues an inspector may not identify, you can buy an add-on clause.

"You can buy an endorsement on some policies where that coverage is added in... so if someone got sick, you could even buy some liability (coverage)," she said.

Summer and Devon say they will make the best of things over the holidays but money will be tight as they try to find a way to create a safe environment for their children.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the family.