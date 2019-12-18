Holiday Cocktails

Season cheer is in the air…and in your cocktail. Billie Keithley, Liquid Chef for the Breckenridge Distillery has crafted up some very “spirited” Christmas cocktails, perfect for your holiday parties. So bring on the holiday cheer…and cheers!
Merry Flipmas
1-1/2oz Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey
1/2oz nut liqueur
1oz creme of coconut
1oz toasted almond milk
1 egg
Shake all ingredients with ice well. Strain over ice.
Garnish: grated nutmeg and cardamom sugar
Tis the Season Fizz
1-1/2oz Breckenridge Pear Vodka
1oz cranberry, pomegranate, blackberry shrub
Top with soda
Garnish: cranberries
Blood Orange Bliss
1-1/2oz Breckenridge Vodka
1oz blood orange juice
1/2oz agave nectar
1/2oz lime juice
1 dash cranberry bitters
Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain and serve over crushed ice.
Garnish: blood orange slice and mint
Get more Christmas cocktail recipes at breckenridgedistillery.com