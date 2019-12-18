Holiday Cocktails

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Season cheer is in the air…and in your cocktail. Billie Keithley, Liquid Chef for the Breckenridge Distillery has crafted up some very “spirited” Christmas cocktails, perfect for your holiday parties. So bring on the holiday cheer…and cheers!

Merry Flipmas

1-1/2oz Breckenridge Spiced Whiskey

1/2oz nut liqueur

1oz creme of coconut

1oz toasted almond milk

1 egg

Shake all ingredients with ice well. Strain over ice.

Garnish: grated nutmeg and cardamom sugar

Tis the Season Fizz

1-1/2oz Breckenridge Pear Vodka

1oz cranberry, pomegranate, blackberry shrub

Top with soda

Garnish: cranberries

Blood Orange Bliss

1-1/2oz Breckenridge Vodka

1oz blood orange juice

1/2oz agave nectar

1/2oz lime juice

1 dash cranberry bitters

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain and serve over crushed ice.

Garnish: blood orange slice and mint

Get more Christmas cocktail recipes at breckenridgedistillery.com