Get out there and have some fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you and your family ready to have the time of your life without breaking the bank? There`s a really easy way to enjoy FREE admissions to tons of fun attractions right here in Colorado when you buy the money-saving GetOutPass. Here with all the details is Michelle Douglas, the area director. Plus... GetOutPass has a great offer for Colorado`s Best viewers. Get $70 off the GetOutPass right now by logging on to GetOutPass.com and use the code "BEST". The price per pass turns out to be about $80.