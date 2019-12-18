× Did you make the naughty or nice list this year? Check the list from the North Pole government

DENVER– Christmas will be here in one week. So, did you make Santa’s naughty or nice list?

This year, Santa is making it really easy for you to find out. The “Department of Christmas Affairs” has released the naughty and nice list.

You can find your name on the list here.

Are you on the naughty list? Well, you can actually ask for Santa to review your status and make sure you’re on the right list.

Can’t find your name on the list? Help Santa check it twice by adding your name here.