Denver congresswoman will oversee historic impeachment vote

DENVER — Congresswoman Dianna DeGette, a Democrat who represents the city of Denver and some suburbs, has been designated Speaker Pro Tempore by Speaker Nancy Pelosi for Wednesday’s historic impeachment vote.

DeGette will oversee the House of Representatives for most of the day when Pelosi is not in the chair.

Debate is expected for several hours before a final vote sometime Wednesday afternoon.

“I am honored that the Speaker has asked me to serve as Speaker Pro Tempore of the House and to preside over most of the impeachment debate. None of us came to Congress to impeach a president, but every one of us – when we assumed office – took an oath to uphold the Constitution. This is a sad and somber moment in our nation’s history and the responsibility to preside over this important debate is something I will not take lightly” DeGette said in a statement.

DeGette has been critical of President Donald Trump for months and in recent interviews with FOX31.

We spoke with @RepDianaDeGette today about the two articles of impeachment. The Denver Congresswoman will vote to impeach #copolitics pic.twitter.com/hd0vkE9MAN — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) December 10, 2019

Trump stands accused of two articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

All of Colorado’s Democrats in the House of Representatives, Reps. DeGette, Crow, Neguse and Perlmutter, will vote in favor of impeachment Wednesday.

All of Colorado’s Republicans in the House, Reps. Buck, Tipton and Lamborn, will vote against it.