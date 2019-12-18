Celebrate the season with Georgetown Loop

Posted 10:23 am, December 18, 2019, by

Data pix.
Data pix.

The Georgetown Loop Railroad is one of the most unique ways to enjoy Colorado's High Country.  You can ride an old-fashioned steam locomotive, stop for a hike, tour a mine, and even pan for gold! You can even see Santa and Scrooge  during the Holiday season and take a trip to the North Pole!

Here are all the holiday festivities happening up at the Georgetown Loop.  Santa`s Lighted Forest train departs at 5pm...6:30 and 8 p-m.  Ebenezer Scrooge will also be at the Georgetown Loop Railroad December 26th through January 5th.  For tickets and more information call 1-888-456-6777 or head to GeorgetownLoopRR.com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.