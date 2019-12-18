× Arvada police searching for vehicle involved in robbery, shooting

ARVADA, Colo.– The Arvada Police Department is asking for help to locate a vehicle involved in a robbery and shooting Wednesday morning.

Police say the robbery happened at 80th Avenue and Kipling Street. Police tape was up around a Circle K gas station in the area.

Shots were reported in the area and one person was injured, but police have not said if that person was shot or what their condition is.

Police are searching for a gold or silver Chevy Equinox with body damage. If you see it, call 911.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.