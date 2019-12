Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cataracts are one of the most common conditions associated with aging and one of the leading causes of age-related vision impairment in the United States.

Today, there are 20 million people in the U.S. over the age of 40 who have cataracts. The FDA recently approved a new treatment the end result provides vision at every distance from from near, intermediate and far, significantly reducing the need for glasses after surgery. For more information go to MyCataracts.com