16-year-old killed in Aurora shooting identified

AURORA, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the teenager killed in an Aurora shooting on Monday as 16-year-old Frederick Robert.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10:45 p.m. Monday at 11850 E. Maple Ave., which is home to the Aurora Hills apartments.

Robert was found inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet released information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Aurora Police Department Agent Hansen at: 303-627-3100.

Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.