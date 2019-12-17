Victim in fatal Globeville shooting identified
DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has released the name of the man killed in a shooting in the Globeville neighborhood on Sunday.
On Tuesday, the medical examiner’s office said Paul Dakan, 36, died from a gunshot wound.
The shooting occurred early Sunday morning near the intersection of East 48th Avenue and Washington Street.
First responders found Dakan suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Victor Arenas-Foote, 26, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery in connection to Dakan’s death.
Originally, two parties were detained. However, Arenas-Foote is the only person who was arrested.AlertMe