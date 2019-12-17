Uptown office building sells for $12.6M

The 10-story building at 1580 Logan St. sold for $12.63 million. (Credit: BusinessDen/Cassidy Ritter)

DENVER — An office building in Uptown has sold for $12.63 million.

Austin, Texas-based Pennybacker Capital last week purchased the 10-story building at 1580 Logan St., dubbed Logan Tower, according to public records.

A message left at the firm’s Denver office was not returned.

Logan Tower was sold by City Office REIT, which purchased the building in February 2015 for $10.35 million, records show.

The building has 71,874 rentable square feet, according to City Office’s website, making last week’s deal worth about $175 a square foot.

