Trump angrily objects to impeachment in letter to Pelosi, calls it 'perversion'

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is angrily objecting to the House articles of impeachment, accusing Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power” in their effort to remove him from office.

In a fiery letter Tuesday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Trump maintains that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of political rivals.

He is attacking Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than other issues.

He claims “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials.”

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on the impeachment articles.

Read the full letter