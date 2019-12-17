× Several people quarantined at home after possible measles exposure at Children’s Hospital ER

AURORA, Colo. — Health officials have identified “several” people who may have been exposed to measles after three unvaccinated children visiting Colorado tested positive. The Tri-County Health Department says those people – who are unvaccinated themselves – may have been exposed at the Children’s Hospital Colorado emergency department.

Monday, the health department warned that people recently at the emergency department or at Denver International Airport may have been exposed to measles. The three children who tested positive visited both places. All three are from another state and had traveled to a country with an ongoing measles outbreak, according to the health department.

The people who may have been exposed at Children’s Hospital Colorado are quarantined, staying at home and monitoring for symptoms of measles. As of midday Tuesday, no additional people have contacted the health department with symptoms.

Anyone at the following locations on these dates and approximate times may have been exposed, the health department said Monday.

Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 Denver International Airport (DEN) – Concourse A, train to baggage claim, west baggage claim, and west level 4 passenger pick up areas.: 1:15 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 Children’s Hospital Colorado – Anschutz Campus Emergency Department, 13123 E 16th Ave., Aurora, CO 80045: 1 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.



Because exposure to measles happens in real time, the health department says the disease doesn’t stick to surfaces, so DIA doesn’t have to do any special cleaning.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is overseeing any potential exposure on the plane the three children were on. FOX31 is reaching out to the CDC for an update.

Anyone with questions, including general questions about measles, can contact CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911. Answers are available in both English and Spanish.