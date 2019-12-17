Saving the Louisville caboose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE — There’s an effort underway to save an iconic piece of Louisville’s past from being demolished.

A 104-year-old caboose, located at the intersection of East South Boulder road and Main street, is slated for demolition in January along with a now defunct restaurant it’s attached to.

When Travis Ramos and his family found out about the caboose’s fate, they contacted the property owner and asked if they could save it.

"They said they’d love to see us save it, but they deal was we had to get it out before the wrecking crew comes in,” Ramos explained.

Demolition is slated for sometime in January.

Ramos and his family took on the task of saving the caboose, but needed $14,200 to accomplish their goal. The money would help pay for the removal, transport and renovation of the iconic piece.

"It started off with just me and small family out here with just shovels and pick axes and now it’s grown into something much larger!” Ramos said.

The Ramos family wants to rescue, renovate and then return the caboose to downtown Louisville so future generations can enjoy it.

"So it can live on with Louisville’s unique charm and character,” Ramos said.

The Ramos family has already help raise 85% of the $14,200 needed.

If you’d like to help with the other 15%, you can donate by clicking here.