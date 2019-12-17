One person wounded in shooting at Aurora Hills Apartments
AURORA, Colo.– The Aurora Police Department said one person was wounded in a shooting at Aurora Hills Apartments on Monday night.
Police said the shooting happened at 11850 East Maple Avenue around 10:46 p.m.
Around 11:53 p.m. police provided an update on Twitter, saying that the investigation was active, and no information was available on the condition of the victim.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
If you have any information about the shooting, police ask that you call 303-627-3100.
This is a developing story.