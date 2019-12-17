× One person wounded in shooting at Aurora Hills Apartments

AURORA, Colo.– The Aurora Police Department said one person was wounded in a shooting at Aurora Hills Apartments on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at 11850 East Maple Avenue around 10:46 p.m.

Around 11:53 p.m. police provided an update on Twitter, saying that the investigation was active, and no information was available on the condition of the victim.

UPDATE: Officers are still interviewing witnesses. No further info available yet to include condition of victim. Updates will be here as they become available. Anyone with info is asked to call dispatch at 303.627.3100. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 17, 2019

No suspect information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about the shooting, police ask that you call 303-627-3100.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.