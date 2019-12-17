× Man charged in hit-and-run death of woman in Denver

DENVER — The man accused of driving into and killing a woman in Denver last week has been officially charged in her death, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Roosevelt Cribbs Jr., 67, is charged with four counts: leaving the scene of an accident, vehicular homicide, tampering with physical evidence and driving after revocation prohibited. All but the last count are felonies.

The crash occurred on Dec. 11 near West Jewell Avenue and South Tejon Street in the Ruby Hill area.

Surveillance video shows an RV driving on the wrong side of the road and onto a sidewalk before hitting 44-year-old Saliha Suleiman.

Suleiman was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Prosecutors described Suleiman as a mother to seven because she had five biological children and was helping raise two nieces.

Her oldest child is 20 years old; the youngest is 5.

Suleiman’s family says she immigrated to the United States six years ago from the East African country of Eritrea.

According to her family, Suleiman was walking home from English language classes to make food for her children when she was struck by the RV.

Additionally, family members said they believe the act was intentional.