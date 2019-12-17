Dry, mild weather ahead for Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado has a dry outlook for the next week thanks to an area of high pressure which is sitting across the state and deflecting storms away from it.

So, expect mainly sunny skies with some passing clouds statewide.

The Denver metro area will be warming up. Highs in the 50s are forecast every day through Christmas Eve Day (Tuesday). Even warmer 60s are expected for some areas this upcoming weekend.

The next chance for snow arrives on Christmas Eve Day in the San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado. That storm will mainly deliver rain and snow to the southern half of the state heading into Christmas Day.

There is a small chance that a few snow showers could reach the Denver metro area late on Christmas Day. It's a low chance and accumulation looks minimal at best. So, we'll continue to track the exact path of the storm should it move farther north and give the metro area a shot at a white Christmas.

