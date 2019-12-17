Items missing from burned Fort Collins home end up for sale online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- The Rubenstein family have started seeing some of their household items being sold online that they believed had disappeared following an electrical fire that damaged their home in October 2018.

The home is being repaired, but insurance payments are slow to come in and construction costs are soaring to more than $50,000.

Glen Rubenstein tells FOX31, “I’ve just lived here 15 years with my wife and my kids and we have so many memories.”

They say many items that are dear to them were not damaged by the fire but when the family returned to retrieve what they could, they discovered those items had disappeared.

Rubenstein says the items included “things my wife and I bought on our honeymoon in Mexico, all of our photo albums.”

Rubenstein later made a bizarre discovery. The items started showing up for sale online.

“I started seeing items that I’m fairly confident were mine for sale online, Facebook marketplace primarily," he said. "When I reached out to most of these people they told me they got it at a garage sale (in) Denver and Thornton.”

The items included end tables, a chandelier and a unique collectible.

"It was so unique and ugly that I’ll never forget it, that seemed really odd then after that we saw the medicine cabinet from our bathroom," Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein says he didn’t witness the items being removed from the home, but hopes those responsible will return them and those who may have purchased their belongings will contact them as well.

“If they know it’s mine they can get in touch with me and I hope they give it back," he said.

A GoFundMe page is set up to help the family.