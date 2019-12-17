× I-70 to close near Idaho Springs Wednesday for rockfall blasting

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 14-mile portion of Interstate 70 will close Wednesday morning for rockfall blasting.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the interstate will be closed in both directions between the Dumont/Downieville exit (234) and the Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill exit (248).

The interstate will be closed in both directions between 9 a.m. and noon Wednesday. However, eastbound traffic will be stopped at Silverthorne starting at 8:15 a.m.

Local traffic will still have access to Idaho Springs, CDOT said.

“Anyone driving across the entire I-70 mountain corridor should plan their travels for earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon, or take an alternate route to avoid this three-hour closure. Motorists should expect significant delays during the closure,” CDOT said in a statement.

The department says the blasting needs to be done before rock mesh can be installed in an area where two rockslides occurred in late November.

“The blasting and scaling stabilize the rock face. Early snowstorms and moisture have loosened rocks causing the immediate need to conduct rockfall mitigation work,” CDOT said.

A map of the planned closure is below:

More information about rockslide mitigation can be found on CDOT’s website.