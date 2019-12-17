Holiday Cocktails with Elliott Clark

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elliott Clark, the Apartment Bartender has some great holiday cocktails that you can impress your guests and keep them coming back for more.

Merry Mischief Maker

Created by Elliott Clark, @apartment_bartender

INGREDIENTS

2 oz Spiced Rum

½ oz Fresh Blood Orange Juice

½ oz Cooper & Thief Red Blend Wine Syrup*

3 - 4 oz Hot Water

Garnish: Blood Orange Slice

METHOD: Combine all ingredients into a glass mug and stir. Garnish with a slice of blood orange.

*For the Cooper & Thief Red Blend Wine Syrup: In a medium saucepan, combine 1 cup of Cooper & Thief Red Blend and 1 cup of sugar. For added spice, add in broken cinnamon sticks, all spice, star anise, and cloves. Bring to a light simmer, and gently stir to dissolve the sugar. Strain out the solid and store the syrup in a glass jar in the refrigerator.