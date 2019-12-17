× Denver police looking for driver of pickup that struck, killed pedestrian on West Colfax

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a pickup truck that struck and killed a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday evening.

About 6 p.m., DPD said that the crash occurred at West Colfax and Zenobia Street, just east of the intersection of Colfax and Sheridan Boulevard.

The pedestrian — a woman — died at the scene. The truck left the area.

DPD said the suspect vehicle is a late 1990s white GMC Sierra crew cab. It has chrome rims, chrome side steps and a chrome toolbox.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.

Colfax and Zenobia are closed in the area.