Denver police looking for driver of pickup that struck, killed pedestrian on West Colfax

Posted 6:08 pm, December 17, 2019, by

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is looking for a pickup truck that struck and killed a pedestrian on West Colfax Avenue Tuesday evening.

About 6 p.m., DPD said that the crash occurred at West Colfax and Zenobia Street, just east of the intersection of Colfax and Sheridan Boulevard.

The pedestrian — a woman — died at the scene. The truck left the area.

DPD said the suspect vehicle is a late 1990s white GMC Sierra crew cab. It has chrome rims, chrome side steps and a chrome toolbox.

Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.

Colfax and Zenobia are closed in the area.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.740414 by -105.052082.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.