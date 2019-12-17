Cold start across Colorado; Significant warming trend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- It's a cold start across Colorado. -24 in Silverton, -23 in Crested Butte, A-Basin summit -11 and teens across Denver and the Front Range.

Highs today reach 38 degrees with sunshine in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.

The mountains "warm" into the single digits and teens. It will be dry.

Significantly warmer temperatures ahead with a large dome of high pressure. Highs reach 50-60 degrees between Wednesday and Monday.

The Winter Solstice arrives this Saturday at 9:19pm.

It's a long, dry stretch. The only chance of snow occurs on Christmas Eve in the mountains with some leftover snow showers in the mountains on Christmas Day. At this point, it looks dry in Denver. Temperatures will be colder in the 30s by Christmas Eve and Day.

